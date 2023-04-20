New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The Direct to Consumer Channels (D2C) ecosystem is at an "inflection point of rapid growth in India", said a report from marketing data and analytics company Kantar Kantar.

In the next three years, around 8 crore online shoppers would be added, it noted.

Also Read | Heatwave Alert for India: El Nino May Spur Deadly Heat Waves and Droughts in India, Says World Meteorological Organisation.

The revenue of D2C brands in FY2022 stood at USD 4 billion (around Rs 32,830 crore) and the addressable market size "in 2025 is predicted at USD 100 billion+," said the report.

It also predicted that by 2025, India will have at least 90 crore internet users.

Also Read | How To Get Blue Tick on Twitter? As Elon Musk Sets To Remove Verified Checkmarks From Legacy Accounts, Know Verification Requirements and Steps To Get Blue Checkmark.

"12.5 crore shoppers (online) have been added in the last three years. 8 crore shoppers are expected to be added by 2025," it said.

Moreover, 53.1 crore are active social media users, of which 52 per cent are millennials, as per the report.

"This is predicted to touch 60 crore by 2025," it added.

Moreover, one-third of consumers are buying from social platforms, which will only accelerate. In 2021, 7.7 crore online shoppers shopped through social commerce platforms.

Biswapriya Bhattacharya, Director, B2B Technology, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said the growth of digitally connected consumers is also leading to the emergence and growth of digitally engaged MSMEs.

"They are empowering and enabling innovative growth in multiple areas like commerce, transaction, marketing and communication, productivity and efficiency enhancement, entertainment, etc," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)