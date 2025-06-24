New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) HR tech startup Darwinbox has completed its third employee stock ownership plan buyback programme worth Rs 86 crore, the company said on Tuesday.

The company has over 350 employees benefitted from the buyback programme.

"Darwinbox has successfully completed a Rs 86 crore Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) buyback, the third such programme in just four years," the company said in a statement.

Darwinbox employees spread over 11 global offices in India, North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, benefited from this buyback round.

"This buyback, like the ones before, reflects our belief in sharing success with our people and building a culture of ownership," Darwinbox co-founder Jayant Paleti said.

In March 2025, Darwinbox added global private equity giants Partners Group and KKR to its capitalisation table through a USD 140 million deal.

