Palghar, October 27: The decomposed body of a 29-year-old woman was found in a shut room in a housing colony in Nalasopara in Palghar district on Friday, a police official said.

The body of Saptashila Sawant was found in a pool of blood on the floor after neighbours alerted police about a foul smell coming from the room, the official added. Delhi: Bodies of Man and Woman Recovered From Hotel Near Maujpur Metro Station, Suicide Note Claims 'Couple' Loved Each Other; Probe Launched.

"Her throat was slit and one of her legs was broken. We have registered a murder case and efforts are on to nab the culprits," the Tulinj police station official said. She was in a live-in relationship and was staying in the room on rent since February, he added.

