The Delhi police on Friday, October 27, recovered two bodies of a woman and a man from a hotel near Maujpur metro station. The police also found a hand-written suicide note at the crime scene. Delhi police officials said that the suicide note claimed that the man and woman loved each other and had decided to end their lives together. "Crime team and FSL team have reached the spot. Further investigation is underway," Joy Tirkey, DCP Northeast-Delhi said. Delhi: Woman’s Decomposed Body Found in Parking Area of Shastri Park Metro Station.

Dead Bodies Recovered in Delhi

