Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) A delegation of 73 diplomats and foreign guests from different countries arrived at the Maha Kumbh at Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday.

The diplomats expressed happiness at the arrangements made for the trip, a UP government said in a statement.

Recalling her long association with India, mbassador of the Republic of Lithuania to India, Diana Mickeviciene, said, "I always wanted to come here but never got the opportunity to visit any Kumbh. Today is the time of this special and auspicious Maha Kumbh, and it is my good fortune that I am in India."

"This scene is a pleasure for my eyes and soul. I will take a holy bath here," she said.

Japanese ambassador to India Keiichi Ono was all praises for the arrangements made for their visit.

"I am very happy that the state government and the Ministry of External Affairs have arranged this trip for diplomats. Mahakumbh Mela is a very special event, more so this year. I am looking forward to understanding the Hindu culture," Ono was quoted as saying in the statement.

Mariano Caucino, Ambassador of Argentina to India, said, "I am happy to participate in this important ceremony. I am also very pleased that I would be following the traditions here."

The foreign dignitaries were also likely to hoist the national flags of their countries at Arail Ghat before the holy dip at the Sangam, as per a government statement.

Diplomats from the United States, Brazil, South Africa, France, Russia, Switzerland, Japan, New Zealand, Germany, Nepal, and Canada also visited the Kumbh Mela.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who was also present at the Maha Kumbh said earlier on Saturday that so far 32 crore devotees from across the globe have visited the religious gathering.

Police officers said security was beefed up for the visit of diplomats but ease of access for common pilgrims was not compromised, the UP government statement said.

The UP government has faced criticism from opposition parties for allegedly prioritising VIP movement at the Maha Kumbh. They have claimed the stampede on Mauni Amavasya occurred in part due to the government's focus on VIPs. At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the stampede, according to official figures.

