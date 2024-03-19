New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Around 120 legal professionals joined the AAP on Tuesday, with Delhi Law Minister Atishi welcoming them into the party fold.

Addressing them, Atishi said it is the responsibility of lawyers to safeguard the rights of individuals whenever those are violated.

Also Read | Martyrs’ Day Dates in India: Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary, Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi and List of Other Recognised Shaheed Diwas Dates in the Country.

"At present, the independent investigative agencies are acting like thugs, with the Electoral Bonds being the latest example. The pillars of democracy are crumbling nationwide," she said.

Among the lawyers who joined the AAP are Shushma Tyagi and Neelam Singh -- both former member-executives (elected) of the Delhi Bar Association at the Tis Hazari Courts -- and Arun Gupta, a member (non-elected) of the Saket Bar Association.

Also Read | Bihar Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About Bihar Sthapana Diwas History and Celebrations That Take Place To Honour the Formation of the State.

Along with them, 118 advocates practising in different Delhi courts also joined the party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)