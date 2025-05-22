Cricket

Latest News | Delhi-based NGO Serves over 1 Crore Meals Under Its 'zero Hunger' Initiative

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. A Delhi-based NGO said it has crossed the milestone of serving over 1 crore meals under its 'zero hunger' initiative.

Agency News PTI| May 22, 2025 08:06 PM IST
Latest News | Delhi-based NGO Serves over 1 Crore Meals Under Its 'zero Hunger' Initiative

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) A Delhi-based NGO said it has crossed the milestone of serving over 1 crore meals under its 'zero hunger' initiative.

To mark the achievement, the NGO Wishes and Blessings has organised 'bhandaras' (community feasts) across six states, aiming to celebrate the milestone of its the Daily Meals programme and spread awareness about food equity.

"These community food drives are not just a gesture of celebration but also a way to involve people in the larger mission of ending hunger," a statement form the NGO said.

The milestone comes in the lead-up to World Hunger Day on May 28, a day that highlights the need to address chronic hunger through sustainable, community-led solutions, it stated.

"The timing is significant, as it helps amplify the cause and draw attention to the ground-level efforts needed to combat hunger," it stated.

Dr Geetanjali Chopra, Founder and President of Wishes and Blessings, said the journey began with a promise to ensure that no one goes to bed hungry.

"Crossing the 1 crore mark is a reflection of the collective effort and trust of our donors, volunteers, and supporters. This milestone motivates us to continue our work toward achieving 'zero hunger' by 2030," Chopra said.

Founded in 2014, Wishes and Blessings works across multiple sectors including food security, education, healthcare, and relief services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

