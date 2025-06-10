New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) A 38-year-old Delhi Police head constable was injured after being hit by a motorcycle in the city's Chanakyapuri area, sources said on Monday.

The accident occurred when head constable Dharampal, who is currently posted in the Southwest district was en route to collect official documents from the Police Headquarters on his motorcycle.

According to police sources, around 4 pm on June 5 near the roundabout at Satyamarg and Nyaymarg a speeding motorcycle rammed into the head constable's vehicle, causing him to fall on the road.

Upon receiving a PCR call, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured policeman to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Based on Dharampal's statement a case was registered. and further investigation is underway.

