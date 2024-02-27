New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) A court here has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a former bureaucrat who allegedly promised a job to a man on compassionate grounds and allured him to lodge a fabricated complaint against the Delhi government's special secretary (vigilance) in connection with a cash-for-compassionate jobs scam.

Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Anuj Tyagi dismissed the petition of former DANICS officer A V Prem Nath, saying he did not cooperate in the investigation, nor did he produce his mobile phone used in the alleged crime.

Nath was prematurely retired by the Centre in October 2023 when he was posted with the Delhi government's Urban Development Department and was under suspension over allegations of molesting a minor.

The IP Estate police station had registered an FIR against him under various penal provisions, including criminal conspiracy, cheating by personation, forgery for the purpose of cheating and using forged documents as genuine.

In an order passed on February 21, the court noted that the Delhi High Court had dismissed his plea for quashing the FIR in January this year.

Thereafter, the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal but allowed him to apply for bail, the court noted.

"Considering the overall allegations against the applicant (Nath) and the fact that he has not cooperated in the investigation and has not produced the impugned mobile phone which he had himself purchased from Gaffar market and had used it during the commission of the alleged crime, this court does not find it to be a fit case for granting anticipatory bail," the court said.

It said that allegations against Nath were "serious" in nature and granting him the relief would "leave the investigation in a lurch".

Nath was a 1997-batch officer of Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Civil Services (DANICS) cadre.

The FIR against him was lodged by Nakul Kashyap stating his father was an employee at LNJP Hospital and passed away in 2016 while on duty and thereafter, he applied to the Delhi Secretariat for employment on compassionate grounds but no action was taken.

Kashyap said thereafter, his relatives introduced him to Nath who claimed he is acquainted with Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and will help in securing the job on compassionate grounds.

According to the prosecution, Kashyap had alleged that after few months, Nath showed him some documents and told him he has had a conversation with Bharadwaj and once a complaint is submitted against YVVJ Rajshekhar, Special Secretary (Services and Vigilance) in the Delhi government, they will get him employed.

The prosecution claimed that during the "enquiries conducted into the complaint" against Rajshekhar, it came to Kashyap's knowledge that in the complaint, it has been stated that Rajshekhar allegedly made caste-based remarks against him, which was "false".

"The complainant never even met Rajshekhar. It further came to the complainant's knowledge that a fake email ID has been created in his name, using which complaints against Rajshekhar have been sent to various persons," the FIR said.

