New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday backed holding simultaneous elections in the country, saying it would strengthen democracy, save public resources and reduce the burden on teachers, thereby bringing education back in focus.

He made the remarks at a gathering of teachers at the 'One Nation, One Election' programme organised by the Democratic Teachers' Forum at Dr Ambedkar International Centre here.

Sood said the idea of simultaneous elections would not only reduce costs but also encourage greater public participation. "Indian voters today are wise and understand the difference between state and central issues," he said.

Highlighting the impact of frequent elections on the education system, he said teachers are often deployed as booth-level officers and for other election duties, which disrupt school schedules and affect the learning process.

"If elections are held once every five years instead of every six months, it can save up to Rs 12,000 crore. This amount can be better used for scholarships, building smart classrooms and promoting research in education," the minister said.

He cited figures from 1999 to claim that simultaneous elections had led to a rise in voter turnout by 11.5 per cent in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, 21 per cent in Arunachal Pradesh, and 20 per cent in Kerala.

Terming teachers the "backbone of the nation", Sood said simultaneous elections would reduce their administrative responsibilities and allow them to focus more on teaching. "Real change begins with education, and today, that change is the need of the hour."

Sood urged teachers to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'One Nation, One Election' and work under Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership to contribute towards building a 'Developed Delhi, Developed Capital'.

BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal and former Delhi BJP vice president Rajiv Babbar were also present at the event.

