New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Delhi government on Saturday inaugurated a two-day 'Basant Utsav 2025' to celebrate India's cultural heritage and women empowerment on the occasion of International Womnen's Day.

The festival, organised by the Hindi Academy under the Delhi government's Art, Culture, and Language Department, was attended by Anil Kumar Sharma, MLA from RK Puram as Chief Guest, a statement stated.

Also Read | New Indian Passport Rules: From Birth Certificate Mandate, Address Removal to Colour-Coded Passports, Everything You Need To Know About Latest Changes.

The event is being organised at Basant Udhyan (also known as ‘Bagh-e-Bahaar'), Vasant Vihar, New Delhi.

On the occasion, Delhi Minister of Art, Culture, and Language Kapil Mishra said, "Basant Utsav is a powerful celebration of our cultural heritage and a testament to women empowerment."

Also Read | Who Is Rohini Khadse? All About NCP (SP) Leader Who Urged President Droupadi Murmu To Grant Women Immunity From Punishment To Commit One Murder Amid Atrocities Against Them.

The inaugural evening saw an enchanting Kuchipudi performance, 'Shringara' by three-time National Awardee Yamini Reddy, it stated.

Guru Sindhu Mishra and her disciples from the Aayam Institute of Performing Arts presented 'Navdurga', a Bharatanatyam production paying tribute to the divine feminine, it read.

The performance was described as a spellbinding display of devotion, discipline, and artistic excellence, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)