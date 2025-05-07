New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Ministers of the Rekha Gupta government in Delhi commended the armed forces on Wednesday for successfully carrying out Operation Sindoor, striking terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

The council of ministers, in a resolution, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support to the armed forces.

Also Read | Who Is the Founder of Karachi Bakery? As Iconic Bakery in Hyderabad Faces Protest Again in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack, Know Its History in Brief.

India's armed forces destroyed nine terrorist infrastructures, including that of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a 25-minute-long missile and drone strike early Wednesday.

The strike, which India has described as "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible", came in retaliation to the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Also Read | Civil Defence Mock Drill: List of Do's and Don'ts for Nationwide Security Drills Today.

The council met on Wednesday and passed a resolution lauding the armed forces and the BJP-led Union government for avenging the death of 26 innocent people in Pahalgam.

"The Council of Ministers, GNCT of Delhi, expresses its heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leadership and support to the Indian Armed Forces in executing Operation Sindoor.

"The Government of NCT of Delhi commends the bravery, precision, and patriotism of our armed forces for successfully neutralizing the perpetrators of terrorist activities against India," the document read.

It expressed India's steadfastness in standing "united in the face of terrorism" while terming the operation "a testament to our strength, unity and resolve to defend our people and our land".

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa in an X post said, "Led by CM Rekha Gupta, the Council of Ministers of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi has passed a resolution thanking PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah for their firm leadership and unwavering support to the Indian Armed Forces in executing 'Operation Sindoor'."

"The Government of NCT of Delhi commends the bravery, precision and patriotism of our armed forces for successfully neutralising the perpetrators of terrorist activities against India," he added.

Sirsa stressed that the "swift and successful" mission has demonstrated to the world that "India does not forget, India does not forgive".

"We salute the brave soldiers for avenging the loss of 26 innocent lives. This is New Bharat's unwavering resolve against terrorism... firm, fearless, and united," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)