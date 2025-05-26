New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) SpiceJet on Monday said a division bench of the Delhi High Court has rejected an appeal of KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran seeking damages of over Rs 1,300 crore and other claims.

In a regulatory filing, the airline said KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran initially sought damages of more than Rs 1,300 crore during the arbitration proceedings.

Maran and KAL Airways were former promoters of SpiceJet.

"These claims were thoroughly examined and subsequently rejected by a panel of three retired Supreme Court judges. Following this, KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran appealed to the single judge bench of the Delhi High Court, seeking the same amount in damages, which was also rejected by the court," it said.

According to the filing, the division bench of Delhi High Court in its order dated May 23 has dismissed the appeal filed by KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran seeking damages of more than Rs 1,300 crore and other claims.

"These assertions were already previously rejected by the Arbitral Tribunal and then the Delhi High Court," the airline said.

