New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The Delhi government on Monday launched the Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme, offering free health treatment worth up to Rs 10 lakh to citizens aged 70 years and above in the city.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri distributed the first Vay Vandana cards to beneficiaries at an event in the capital.

Under this scheme, yearly medical assistance worth Rs 5 lakh will be provided free of cost. Additionally, Rs 5 lakh coverage will be provided under the Delhi government's scheme, making the total health cover Rs 10 lakh.

Under the Vay Vandana Yojana, each registered senior citizen will be provided with a unique health card.This card will securely store their complete health record, regular health check-up information, and emergency service details.

Under this scheme, all health tests for citizens aged 70 years and above in Delhi will be conducted completely free of cost.

Gupta earlier posted on X, "Serving the elderly is our top priority.Now, the Centre and Delhi governments together are providing health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh to senior citizens aged 70 and above.Secure the health of your loved ones - get the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card today.#ViksitDelhi #AyushmanDelhi70Plus".

