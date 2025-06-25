New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday inaugurated Mangal Sadan, a newly renovated multipurpose facility at the Police Colony in Malviya Nagar.

The facility replaces an old, dilapidated community hall and has been redeveloped to serve as a modern venue for official and personal functions, such as weddings and other gatherings, for Delhi Police personnel and government employees, according to an official statement.

It said that facility has a seating capacity of 300-350 guests and features a main hall measuring 3,562 sq ft, a 1,260 sq ft stage and ample parking space.

The project was completed in 94 days and covers a built-up area of 31,650 sq ft.

This marks the second such initiative by Delhi Police, following the launch of Utsav Sadan at New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp, it said.

Speaking at the event, the LG praised Delhi Police and the Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL) for executing a people-friendly welfare project with quality and efficiency.

Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora and senior officials of Delhi Police were present at the event.

