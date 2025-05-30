New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The residents of Madrasi Camp in south Delhi's Jangpura on Friday claimed that authorities will carry out a demolition drive in the area on June 1.

The jhuggi cluster, which has existed for around 60 years, houses more than 300 working-class families.

On April 12, officials pasted a list of families eligible for government-allotted flats on the walls of the settlement. Out of approximately 370 families, only 189 were found eligible.

A notice issued by authorities to the residents on Friday stated that trucks will be stationed at Barapullah Bridge from 11 pm on Friday to assist in transporting their belongings to the allotted flats.

Trucks will remain stationed till June 1.

"Out of nearly 300 families, only 189 have been allotted flats---the flats we are being offered to are also incomplete and in poor condition," claimed Murugan, a resident of the camp.

