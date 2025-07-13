New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) A man accused in a robbery case allegedly tried to escape from police custody by jumping off the first floor of a police station in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Saurabh Ahmed (28) was arrested on June 23 from Mau district in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a robbery case involving four persons, he said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 13, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"An FIR was registered against four people including Ahmed at Subhash Place police station on March 21. Roshan (31), Ashish (23), Ganesh Shau (24), and Ahmed were arrested and a total of Rs 2.52 lakh out of the looted Rs 4.5 lakh was recovered from them," the official said.

Ahmed had been on the run after the incident and was finally nabbed from Uttar Pradesh on June 23. His test identification parade (TIP) was conducted on July 5, following which a five-day police custody remand was granted by the court for further investigation and recovery.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 13, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"During interrogation at Subhash Place police station on July 11, Ahmed allegedly attempted to escape by jumping from the first floor of the police premises," he said.

He sustained injuries and was first taken to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, from where he was referred to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the officer added.

"After receiving treatment, he was discharged and produced before court. He has now been sent to judicial custody and another FIR has been registered against him," the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)