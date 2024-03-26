New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) A man allegedly posing as a policeman duped people saying he can get them cars and mobile phones at very low prices at an auction at a Delhi court's premises, officials said Tuesday.

The man would claim to be a crime branch officer and would take money at the court premises before fleeing, they said.

Also Read | Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore: Things to Know About Key Bridge aka Beltway Bridge in the US That Collapsed Into River After Being Struck by Cargo Ship.

The accused, identified as Ayub Khan, has been arrested, they added.

According to police, they received a PCR call on January 29 regarding one Deepak Chaudhary, who introduced himself as a crime branch officer.

Also Read | Shaheed Diwas 2024 Date in India: Know History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates Death Anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

The complainant said while travelling in Tejas Rajdhani Express on January 2, he met Chaudhary who said that there were some cars at a Delhi court for auction, said Manoj Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north).

The officer further said that the accused told the complainant that he can get a Toyota Innova Crysta for a price of Rs 5.30 lakh and advised him to come to Tis Hazari court for purchasing the car.

On January 29, the complainant reached the court, where Chaudhary asked him to pay Rs 2.50 lakh, and took his original Aadhar card and PAN card for purchasing the car, the DCP said.

Chaudhary then fled and switched off his mobile phone, he said.

In a similar incident, on March 14, a man, introducing as crime branch officer Deepak Chaudhary, duped a person of Rs 1.50 lakh by promising him two Apple iPhones from an auction at Tis Hazari Court, the officer said.

Police said that they checked the CCTV footage and identified the man. A team was formed and the accused was nabbed from east Vinod Nagar.

"During enquiry, the accused, who stated his name as Deepak Chaudhary was questioned. He later revealed his original name as Ayub Khan,” the DCP said.

Delhi Police's forged ID card, fake pants and shoes have been seized from his house, he said.

During interrogation, Khan said that he was unemployed and frequently engaged in such con jobs by posing as a crime branch inspector of Delhi Police.

"He is fond of living a lavish lifestyle and keeps visiting bars and restaurants in Delhi and Mumbai. He has no fixed source of livelihood hence, he started to cheat people by posing as a policeman," the DCP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)