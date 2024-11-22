New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death and injured his son in east Delhi and later attempted to commit suicide, police said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Sanju, a resident of the Khichripur area, they said.

According to police, the incident occurred on November 19, when Sanju returned home in an inebriated state. He demanded money from his wife, Geeta (35), to buy more alcohol.

"When she refused, he stabbed her in a fit of rage. Raj, his 14-year-old son, tried to intervene but was also attacked. He received stab wounds on his chest," Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Apoorva Gupta said.

The victims were rushed to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where Geeta, who suffered a deep abdominal injury, was operated upon and put on ventilator support. She later succumbed to her injuries, Gupta said.

Raj was discharged after receiving preliminary treatment, she said.

Based on Raj's complaint, an FIR was lodged and a manhunt was launched to arrest Sanju who fled and discarded his mobile phone.

"His whereabouts were traced to his native village in Aligarh where he attempted to commit suicide to evade arrest. He was rescued by the locals and hospitalised," the DCP said.

Sanju remains under medical observation in the hospital and will be taken into custody upon his discharge, she added.

