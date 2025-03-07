New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Mayor Mahesh Kumar on Friday said the AAP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is committed to taking strict action against illegally operating spas, hotels, and restaurants to prevent revenue loss and ensure compliance with regulations.

Addressing a press conference at the MCD headquarters here, the Delhi mayor said numerous complaints have been received from the city residents regarding the unauthorised establishments

He emphasised that such illegal spas, restaurants and hotels do not pay any license fees to the MCD, resulting in revenue loss.

Kumar said a meeting with MCD health officials was held on Thursday, where instructions were issued to compile a list of illegally operating spas, hotels, and restaurants within the next two to three days.

He said, health officers and deputy health officers from all 12 zones have been directed to take immediate action on the matter.

"The MCD government under the AAP is committed to serving the people of Delhi. We will take the strictest possible action against unauthorised spas, hotels, and restaurants operating without proper licenses," Kumar said.

Kumar reiterated that increasing MCD's revenue is a top priority for the AAP-led administration, as it would enable the corporation to undertake more welfare initiatives for Delhi residents.

He assured that once the list of unauthorised establishments is submitted, appropriate legal action will be taken to ensure compliance with regulations and to prevent further financial losses to the municipal body.

Deputy Mayor Ravindra Bhardwaj and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel were also present at the press conference.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)