New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants broke into an ATM and decamped with over Rs 11.5 lakh in Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Sunday.

A case was registered based on a complaint from Nirved Awasthi, a representative of the company responsible for maintenance of the machine, they said.

Awasthi told police that he rushed to the ATM located in Bakoli area after being alerted by Ratan Lal, the premises owner.

Upon reaching the spot, Awasthi found the ATM broken from the front side and the cash tray missing, said a police officer.

"After verification, it was found that Rs 11,50,100 had been stolen from the machine," he added.

Police said they are analysing surveillance footage and that multiple teams have been formed to track the culprits.

