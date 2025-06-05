New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra on Thursday led a tree plantation drive at Nehru Park in Lutyens' Delhi and launched several awareness initiatives against plastic pollution on World Environment Day on Thursday.

Chandra planted a sapling of Lagerstroemia, also known as 'Pride of India', to kickstart the New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) annual tree plantation drive, an official statement said.

The chairman said planting trees is the most effective way to contribute to World Environment Day as they purify air, maintain ecological balance and combat climate change.

The NDMC is set to launch in July a drive to plant 2,039 trees and approximately 4.82 lakh shrubs across its area as the monsoon arrives.

Highlighting the theme for World Environment Day 2025, 'Beat Plastic Pollution', Chandra underlined the threat of microplastics found in human bodies. He called for collective action to tackle and end plastic pollution.

"Every citizen must take part in this initiative to beat plastic pollution by focusing on reducing the use of single-use plastics, embracing reusable alternatives and recycling responsibly," he said.

The NDMC has also organised a three-day Recycle Mela at Connaught Place, Khan Market and Malcha Market. It has also launched the distribution of "Litter-Free Area" stickers to all shops across its jurisdiction.

"Shopkeepers will proudly display these at their entrances to show their commitment to a cleaner and greener NDMC area. The sticker carries key messages of 'Single Use Plastic is Banned', 'Choose Eco-Friendly Alternatives' and 'Use the Dustbin – Don't Litter'," Chandra said.

The civic body said it aims to make all areas of Delhi litter-free and urged everyone to support this initiative.

