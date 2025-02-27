New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Delhi Police has claimed to have solved a highway robbery case with the arrest of a habitual offender, an official said on Thursday.

The robbery took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday near Hanuman Mandir on Outer Ring Road in Civil Lines, he said.

Truck driver Ajeet Sharma was attacked by two assailants when he stopped for a break. They choked him, snatched his purse containing Rs 13,100, Aadhaar card, and documents, and fled the scene, police said.

"After the incident, an FIR was registered and further investigation was launched. Multiple teams were formed and they analysed footage from more than 125 CCTV cameras," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

The officer said that one of the accused was identified as Akash (30), a habitual offender with prior robbery and theft cases registered against him.

The accused deliberately roamed in Timarpur and Kashmere Gate for hours post-crime to mislead investigators, the DCP said.

On Monday, teams tracked Akash to his hideout at Pahari Park. He attempted to flee but was caught after a 400-meter chase, Banthia said.

A purse containing documents and Rs 4,500 of the stolen money was recovered, he said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, admitting that he targeted truck drivers to fund his drug addiction, the officer added.

Efforts are ongoing to arrest his accomplice, Ganja, and recover the remaining stolen money, he said.

