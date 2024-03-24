New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police has detained four men with about Rs 3 crore in cash from the Jharera flyover in southwest Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

Their motorcycles were also seized, they said.

A senior police officer said, "We received a tip-off that four men were carrying a large amount in cash on two motorcycles. A team from the Subroto Park police post barricaded the area and started checking the vehicles."

The team intercepted two motorcycles with four men carrying two large black bags, he said.

"The team seized about Rs 3 crore in the two bags. Our initial suspicion is that it is 'hawala' money and an investigation has begun," said the officer.

According to the police, the four detained men -- all residents of Shahdara -- are aged between 22 and 27.

Police sources said the "hawala" money belonged to a scrap dealer in Shahdara.

"Following the Election Commission's guidelines, the information was passed to senior officers of the election flying squad and Income Tax authorities," the officer said.

