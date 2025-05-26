New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Monday felicitated Kishlay Jha, son of Inspector Vishuddhanand Jha, for securing 44th rank in the UPSC Forest Services Examination 2024.

The police, in a statement, said that Kishlay, an alumnus of Salwan Public School and BITS Pilani, holds a degree in chemical engineering and previously worked with GAIL (India) Limited.

Also Read | What Is Bharat Forecast System? Know All About the World's Highest-Resolution Weather Model Launched by the Ministry of Earth Sciences for Accurate Panchayat-Level Forecasts in India.

He began preparing for UPSC in 2022.

Kishlay's achievement has brought pride to his family and the Delhi Police. His mother is a homemaker and his sister is a software engineer, it said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 26, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)