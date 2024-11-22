New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 31-year-old criminal wanted in a murder case, carrying a reward of Rs 30,000, an officer on Friday said.

On May 7 last year, an employee of Advocate Sushil Gupta was shot dead inside a property dealer's office in Tughlakabad.

As it happened, that day Gupta was visited by one of his clients Zafrul Alemeen.

Some time later, Vinay Kumar, the main accused, along with his associates Ankit, Gulam Mohammad, and Saiyad, barged inside Gupta's office and confronted Alemeen.

"A heated argument turned into a physical altercation, during which Vinay Kumar brandished a gun and shot Anas, an employee of Gupta," the officer said.

Before they left, the four fired shots in the air to intimidate witnesses, causing widespread panic.

Ankit, Saiyad, and Gulam were arrested earlier and are currently facing trial. Kumar, hiding ever since, frequently changed his name and addresses, to evade arrest, the officer said.

He was arrested from Delhi's Goyla village on a tip-off.

During interrogation, Kumar revealed he owned a popular gym named "Anyone" in Kalkaji and was involved in local debt recovery disputes, and often carried a firearm to assert his dominance.

He confessed to having carried out the last May killing in an argument.

