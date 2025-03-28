New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl allegedly trafficked from Jharkhand under the pretext of employment was rescued by the Delhi Police from the Rani Bagh area, an official said on Friday.

The victim was reported missing by her father who filed a complaint at Rai Deeh police station in Jharkhand's Gumla district, he said.

A case under Sections 137(2) (kidnapping), 143(4) (trafficking), and 146 (unlawful compulsory labour) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered on March 1.

"The girl was lured to Delhi on the promise of a job but was instead trafficked. On receiving a request for assistance, our team worked swiftly to trace and rescue her," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh said.

The police conducted raids at multiple locations and traced the victim in Rani Bagh, he said, adding that the rescued girl was medically examined.

She will be presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for further legal proceedings and rehabilitation. Further investigation is underway, the DCP said.

