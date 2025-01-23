New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Delhi Police has recovered cash worth Rs 23 lakh during a vehicle check near Chacha Nehru Hospital in Geeta Colony in Shahdara area, an official said on Thursday.

Police said that on Wednesday night, they were conducting enhanced surveillance for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Pension Calculator: How Will Pension Hike Impact Central Govt Employees? Know About Fitment Factor and Other Key Details.

A car was stopped and teams recovered Rs 23 lakh cash from driver Krishanpal Jain (69), a resident of Chhatarpur. The vehicle is registered in the name of Jain's son, said the police officer.

"As the recovered amount exceeded Rs 10 lakh, the matter was referred to the Income Tax Department for further investigation and possible seizure under election-related financial regulations," he added.

Also Read | Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025 Date, History and Significance: Know About the Day Celebrating Indian Nationalist’s 128th Birth Anniversary.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)