New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Congress on Tuesday launched five mobile vans that will tour all 70 assembly segments of Delhi to appraise people about the party's five promises for the upcoming polls and the "failures" of the AAP.

The LED vans, launched with the slogan "10 saal se ruke vikas ko aage badane ke liye Congress hai jaruri" (Congress is needed to take forward the development that has been stalled for 10 years) were flagged off by former Delhi minister Narendra Nath.

The Congress' five promises include Rs 2,500 assistance to women under Pyari Didi Yojna, Rs 25 lakh free health insurance scheme for all Delhi residents and Rs 8,500 per month stipend for educated, unemployed youth.

Party office bearers said that the LED vans would also inform people about the promises fulfilled by the party in states ruled by it.

In a press conference, Congress social media chairperson Supriya Shrinate alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party and BJP together have made Delhi the crime capital of the country.

"Whereas in 2013 around 80,184 criminal cases were filed in Delhi, the crime graph soared to 3,00,429 cases being registered by 2024. Yet crime is not an issue for AAP and BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections. When Congress comes to power in Delhi, law and order will be a priority issue to be tackled on a war footing," she said.

