New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a chilly morning on Tuesday, with the weather department predicting a "cold day" ahead.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius, 2.6 notches above the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. It was 10.3 degrees C on Monday.

The weather department has forecast a "cold day" with dense fog in most places early morning.

Mainly clear skies are expected later, while smog or shallow fog is likely to develop in the evening and night, it said.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 15 degrees Celsius.

It is said to be a "cold day" when the minimum temperature is under 10 degrees Celsius and the highest or lowest temperature is at least 4.5 degrees less than what is considered normal for a given period. It is also called a "cold day" when the minimum temperature in less than 4 degrees Celsius.

The Met office has forecast similar cold day conditions in the next few days.

Meanwhile, the air quality at 9 am was recorded at 248 falling in the 'poor' category.

Out of the 31 monitoring stations, data provided by the Sameer app showed that five stations recorded air quality in the 'severe' category on Tuesday, with the AQI crossing the 400 mark.

These stations include Jahangirpuri, Nehru Nagar, Patparganj, Vivek Vihar, and Wazirpur.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 173 in the 'moderate' category at 4 pm on Monday. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

