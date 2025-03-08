New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degree Celsius, 2.7 notches above the seasonal average, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature was 13.4 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity oscillated between 63 and 30 per cent.

The air quality remained in the "moderate" category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 158 at 6 pm.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

The weather department has predicted mist on Sunday with maximum and minimum temperature likely to settle at 32 and 15 degree Celsius, respectively.

