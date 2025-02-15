New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degree Celsius, a notch below season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky during the day and the maximum temperature will settle around 27 degree Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 am was at 84 per cent.

The air quality was recorded in the “moderate” category with an Air Quality Index reading of 160 around 9 am on Saturday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

