New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The humidity at 8.30 am was 77 per cent. The weather office has predicted strong surface winds during day time.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category with a reading of 228, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

