New Delhi, April 20: The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department. It said the humidity level in Delhi was at 60 per cent at 8.30 am. Along with strong surface winds, the skies are likely to be clear during the day and partly cloudy towards the evening, the weather office said. Delhi Records Highest-recorded Maximum Temperature of 39.4 Deg C This Summer

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius, it said. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category with a reading of 217 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

