New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Delhi on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This is the highest-recorded maximum temperature in the national capital in the ongoing summer season.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: 15 Injured as Van Carrying Devotees Overturns in Una.

The relative humidity oscillated between 27 per cent and 69 per cent.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky with strong surface winds for Saturday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 39 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: West Bengal Records 77.57% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM, Says Election Commission.

The mercury rose to 39.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi, marking the highest-recorded maximum temperature of this summer season. This temperature was also observed on April 13, according to the IMD's data.

Delhi's Pitampura recorded a maximum temperature 40.3 degrees Celsius on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)