New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) "My brother used to keep a very small amount as pocket money. He would use most of his earnings to buy medicines for our mother," said Ram Kumar, brother of Bharat, one of the two teenagers who died of electrocution in southwest Delhi's RK Puram.

Bharat (16) and Arvind (17), both roadside eatery workers, died early Sunday after electric wires damaged by rain and thunderstorms fell on a footpath outside their eatery where they were sleeping.

Both had travelled to Delhi from Madhubani in Bihar in search of a better life.

The families of Bharat and Arvind believed the boys were working at a hotel and had a proper place to stay.

Ram, brother of Bharat, told PTI they had no idea his brother was facing such hardships and sleeping on the roadside.

"He had told us that he worked at a hotel and had all the facilities. But we later found out that he was working at a roadside food stall," Ram said.

He said Bharat came to Delhi two years ago from Begusarai and was earning Rs 7,000 a month.

"My brother used to keep a very small amount as pocket money. He would use most of his earnings to buy medicines for our mother Laxmi, who works as a maid in Delhi," he added.

"We still don't understand why he kept lying about his hardships. All he wanted was to support the family financially. We are considering conducting the last rites in Delhi itself," Ram said, hoping that the Delhi government would provide financial help to the family.

Arvind's cousin, Prem Kumar, said he (Arvind) had come to Delhi at a very young age to support his family.

"He also told us he was staying at a hotel where he used to work. We thought he had a room there along with other workers. I had spoken to him on the same day. He said he was doing well and would send more money soon," Prem said.

Prem, who works as a labourer, said Arvind had been supporting his family since young age and was always ready to help others.

Police received a PCR call around 4.30 am on Sunday regarding a tree collapse and the electrocution of two persons near the fire station on Vivekanand Marg.

The caller, Sunil Kumar (45), who owns the eatery where the victims worked, informed police that both teens were sleeping outside the kiosk when the incident occurred.

Due to the storm and rain, a large tree fell on the eatery, snapping an overhead electric wire. As a result, electricity passed through the area around the kiosk, electrocuting the two workers and a stray dog.

Emergency teams, including police, fire brigade personnel, and a BSES crew, reached the spot for rescue operations.

The two were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Kiosk owner Sunil Kumar blamed the electricity department for not acting despite several complaints about dangling wires.

