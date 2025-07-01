New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) University of Delhi's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) on Tuesday opened its undergraduate admissions for the academic year, offering 15,200 seats across 26 centres.

Designed especially for women who are unable to attend regular college due to personal, social, or financial constraints, NCWEB provides a flexible and affordable path to higher education through weekend classes and merit-based admission.

Also Read | Who Is PVN Madhav? Here's Everything You Need To Know About the Newly Appointed Andhra Pradesh BJP President.

NCWEB offers two undergraduate programmes -- BA (Programme) and B.Com -- and is open exclusively to women residing in Delhi. Admissions are based on Class 12 marks, not CUET, and registration is open for three weeks.

"Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board truly embodies the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi," NCWEB Director Professor Geeta Bhatt told PTI.

Also Read | ITR E-Filing 2025: Know How To File Income Tax Return Online at incometax.gov.in Before September 15 Deadline.

"This institution of DU is a ray of hope for girls who are unable to attend regular college due to financial or social challenges. It gives them a chance to continue their education and contribute meaningfully to society," Bhatt added.

NCWEB provides weekend classesn -- held on Saturdays or Sundays -- at various DU colleges, making it easier for women to balance education with household responsibilities, jobs, or caregiving duties. The board also provides access to the university's vast e-library and the libraries of host colleges.

Financial aid and book loan facilities are available for deserving students.

"This is a unique model that allows us to use the existing infrastructure of DU to educate thousands of women at minimal cost," Professor Bhatt said.

Established in 1944 with just three students, NCWEB has now grown to over 31,000 enrolled learners. The initiative is not just about academics -- it's about offering women the dignity of choice, the power of independence, and the tools to shape a better future.

Those interested can apply through the official DU admission portal at https://ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in/, and the first merit list will be released after the registration window closes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)