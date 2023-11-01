New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday with an AQI of 372 while the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.4 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am stood at 85 per cent. The weather office has predicted a clear sky during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in many parts of Delhi such as Anand Vihar, Bawana and Rohini has entered the "severe" category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

