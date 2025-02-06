New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The national capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 23.6 degree Celsius, 0.3 notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature was 8.2 degrees Celsius while the humidity level at 5.30 pm was 36 per cent.

The city experienced strong winds, the department said.

The department predicted a clear sky and strong winds for Friday. Smog and mist are likely in the morning.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour average AQI level, which is updated at 4 pm everyday, did not provide data for Thursday.

The website shared the AQI for Wednesday, which was in the “poor” category, with a reading of 284.

The Sameer app, which usually shows the AQI for all 40 stations, is not providing data for all stations; it is only showing data for five monitoring stations, including Aya Nagar, CRRI Matura Road, Lodhi Road, North Campus, and Pusa.

According to officials, this is due to a technical glitch.

