New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Den Networks on Friday reported 50.56 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 33.89 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.51 crore in the year-ago period, Den Networks said in a regulatory filing.

However, total income was down 3.49 per cent at Rs 355.52 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 368.39 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses were at Rs 322.84 crore in the quarter.

Den Networks stock on Friday settled at Rs 48.30 on BSE, up 2.11 per cent from the previous close.

