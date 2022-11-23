Jammu, Nov 23 (PTI) DeVANS, one of the oldest producers of quality malt spirits in India, has announced the launch of its premium offering -- GianChand Single Malt whisky -- on Wednesday.

Matured in a distillery that has been producing quality malt spirits since 1961, GianChand Single Malt is the most delicate Indian malt with a pineapple drop candy sweetness carried hand-in-hand by barley and a firm vanilla backbone softened by thin oils that ensure the tannin build, the company said.

"It is an ode to our founder Dewan Gian Chand, a self-made entrepreneur who started his career as a journalist and envisioned DeVANS as a company with high standards of quality coupled with values and ethics," said Prem Dewan, Chairman and managing director of DeVANS, while launching new brand.

He said that GianChand single malt is a major milestone for the company which has just completed 60 glorious years. He further said that the distillation and maturation processes have been fine-tuned in the unit during the past six decades to ensure ideal conditions for development of the malt spirit.

It has currently been launched in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Delhi, and is slated to be made available across at least 10 states in the near future.

Devans Modern Breweries Ltd, founded by Dewan Gian Chand, is the manufacturer of a wide bouquet of beer brands like Six Fields, Kotsberg and the iconic Godfather.

The company has over the years bagged several international awards, including Star Award for Quality in the Gold Category at the International Quality Convention in 2008. Kotsberg Pils has won a gold medal while Six Fields Cult won a silver medal at the Brussels Beer Challenge 2022 in Belgium.

