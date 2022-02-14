Puducherry, Feb 14 (PTI) Congress leader and former Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy hit out at the Centre for 'causing hardships and disturbances' to chief ministers of states ruled by parties opposed to the BJP.

Addressing reporters through online mode on Monday, Narayanasamy said his administration was handicapped during the Congress-DMK coalition between 2016 and 2021 in the Union Territory.

He claimed that then Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi had scuttled the development of Puducherry. "The pain that I had faced while heading the Congress-DMK ministry here have now started brewing in neighbouring Tamil Nadu where Chief Minister M K Stalin is heading a government of the DMK," the Congress leader said.

Narayanasamy, whose Congress-led government fell in February last year on the floor of the House, also said the Tamil Nadu government was now facing difficulties in getting full grants from the Centre, and delay in disbursement of GST-related revenue to the state government.

The Congress leader also alleged that central ministers had been visiting Puducherry frequently without contributing to the development of the UT and no important projects had been launched.

All the projects that the previous Congress government under his leadership had evolved were being implemented by the present government under Chief Minister N Rangasamy, he alleged. "Any claim that these projects were framed by the present coalition ministry here was unjustified and incorrect," he added.

