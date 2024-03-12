New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi on Tuesday inaugurated pension fund regulator PFRDA's new office premises here.

The premises is an environment-friendly building and makes efficient use of water and sunlight, PFRDA said in a statement.

Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA) regulates National Pension System (NPS), subscribed by employees of Government of India, state governments and by employees of private institutions/organizations and unorganized sectors.

