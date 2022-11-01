Lucknow, Nov 1 (PTI) Director General of Police D S Chouhan unveiled an insignia of the Uttar Pradesh Police at its headquarters in Lucknow on Tuesday.

From now on, police personnel of all ranks will wear it on their uniform, the UP Police said in a statement.

It will be worn atop the nameplate on the right side of the uniform. The two colours used in the UP Police are navy blue and red. The same colours and shades have been included in the insignia, it said.

"It is desirable that all ranks of UP police wear the insignia to celebrate 75 years of relentless service to the nation where we have continuously striven for better and more effective policing," the statement read.

The DGP had conceptualised the idea of insignia on August 15, it added.

