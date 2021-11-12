New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Friday said it will make its Chennai plant operations fully carbon dioxide-neutral by 2025, as part of its sustainability goals.

Announcing its 'Seven Statements for Sustainability', the company said it aims to make its entire value chain CO2-neutral by 2047.

"Driving sustainability in our production and operations has been a key focus for DICV since our inception.

"Our efforts have so far already helped us reach 72 per cent CO2 neutrality in our plant, and we plan to push this to 100 per cent by 2025," DICV Managing Director and CEO Satyakam Arya said in a statement.

To meet the target, DICV said it is more than doubling the amount of captive solar power generated, along with buying wind-based power and bagasse-based green co-generation and is also changing all internal shuttles at the plant to electric vehicles.

The company further said it will also reduce energy consumption of production shop by at least eight per cent by 2025 through upgradation of all lighting to LEDs, installing more efficient motors and using IoT (internet of things) devices to optimise the usage of equipment like chillers and compressors.

As part of the initiative, the company is targetting to reduce water consumption by 30 per cent and is aiming for 100 per cent water self-reliance at the plant by 2025.

To continuously reduce waste generated from operations, DICV said it is increasing the usage of biodegradable plastic in the packaging process up to 50 per cent by 2025 and will use only biodegradable packaging material for all internal distributions such as employee handouts.

Stating that it aims to make the entire value chain CO2-neutral by 2047, DICV said it is conducting awareness campaigns for dealers/suppliers and supporting them in this transition and is also sharing best practices and benchmarking key performance indicators for its partners.

Besides, DICV said it will also contribute to the betterment of nearby villages and societies by improving drinking water facilities and installing solar lighting in communities around Oragadam.

It will also educate children on environmental sustainability and facilitate health camps in nearby villages as part of its 'Seven Statements for Sustainability', the company added. HRS hrs

