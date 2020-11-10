Chennai, Nov 10 (PTI): Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has set up a new Global Capability Centre in the city that would host 'shared services' stream, the company said on Tuesday.

Shared services include exports of DICV solutions to other Daimler entities, research and development, information technology, human resources and customer service,among others.

"With the rapid growth of our shared services revenue stream, we are substantially increasing our significance in providing a broad portfolio of services to the international Daimler network and beyond", company MD Satyakam Arya said.

"With our new Global Capability Centre, we look forward to attracting the best possible local talent and continuing to Make for the World", he added.

The 20,000 square foot Global Capability Centre office space in Perungudi would house upto 165 employees and has been opened to meet growing global demand, the statement said. PTI

