New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The digital revolution provides abundant opportunities to improve the way services are delivered was among the key takeaways of a session on Leveraging Non-Conventional Data Sources for Official Statistics.

The session of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) concluded on March 20 in the national capital.

One of the significant takeaways of the brainstorming session is that the digital revolution provides abundant opportunities to improve the way services are delivered, including harnessing valuable data and insights into products, services, and customer behaviours, MoSPI said in a statement.

Such data innovations are rapidly changing institutions and the data sources available to them, the ministry said.

It further said that a well-designed intertwining of various data sources may provide better comprehension resulting in an improved healthcare system, strong supply chains and logistics, convenient travel, Smart farming, and a transparent FinTech ecosystem.

The event has been attended by around 150 delegates, ranging representations from the central ministries/departments, UN agencies, think tanks, independent organisations, and universities and research institutions.

Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, in his address, underpinned the importance of the non-conventional data by citing the success of Aadhaar, primarily developed as a tool of citizen services, but, is now used for developing various applications.

He said that in view of India's tremendous potential in technology, it can lead from the front with respect to using non-conventional data sets for decision-making.

MoSPI Secretary Saurabh Garg impressed upon the importance of such sessions for encouraging a concerted effort of all stakeholders for the optimal usages of available in the ecosystem.

