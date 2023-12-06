Jammu, Dec 6 (PTI) The SOS International, an organisation working for people displaced from the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), on Wednesday expressed disappointment with the Centre reserving just one seat in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly for the community.

SOS International chairperson Rajiv Chuni was reacting to the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to nominate two members from the Kashmiri migrant community and one representing the displaced persons from PoK to the legislative assembly, in the Lok Sabha.

"They (central government) have humiliated us. We have a population of 17 lakh and our land is under the illegal occupation of Pakistan.... We are surprised that we were given just one seat while the valley (Kashmir) migrants with a population of three lakh were given two seats," Chuni told PTI, expressing his disappointment.

He said there are 24 seats reserved for PoK and they have been demanding at least one third of the seats in accordance with their population so that the issues of the community are raised for redressal in the assembly.

"We feel betrayed.... We do not have any objection even if you have given them (Kashmiri migrants) four or five seats but what is due should be given to us as well," Chuni said.

He said his community was unhappy with the bill and will sit together in the coming days to discuss and chalk out a strategy to fight for their rights.

