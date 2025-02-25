Gonda, Feb 25 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl, allegedly distressed by her partner's suicide, hanged herself in her home in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Shilpa Verma said, "The girl's father had recently filed a molestation complaint against a 20-year-old man from Devarhana."

Based on the complaint, the man was arrested and sent to jail. Following his release, he moved to live with relatives in Punjab where he died by suicide.

On Monday, when his body was brought to his village, the man's family held a protest, demanding action against the girl and her family.

"We assured the family that necessary action would be taken, following which the man's last rites were performed," Verma said.

Later in the day, the girl was found hanging in her home.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot, sent the body for post-mortem, and called in a forensic team to collect evidence.

The girl was alone at home at the time of the incident. Her father, a daily wage labourer, had gone to Nawabganj to work in the sugarcane fields while her mother was working in another field. The family discovered her body after returning home in the evening, the police said.

Locals said the girl had been in a relationship with the man and she killed herself due to the distress caused by his suicide.

