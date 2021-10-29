New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Friday reported a 19.63 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 62.64 crore for the quarter ended September, helped by an increase in revenue.

The leading electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company had posted a net profit of Rs 52.36 crore in the July-September period a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations climbed 71.09 per cent to Rs 2,803.78 crore as against Rs 1,638.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 2,724.50 crore, up 73.84 per cent from Rs 1,567.18 crore earlier.

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 4,998.60 on BSE, down 3.13 per cent from the previous close.

